Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh will be collaborating for the first time for a horror-comedy film. They will be seen in Ronnie Screwvala's next production that is said to be similar in theme yet different from the other horror comedy film being made in the country.

Reportedly, Saqib Saleem has also joined the cast of the film. He will be romancing Sonakshi Sinha who plays the role of a ghost hunter in the film. The film will be directed by Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar and the film has reportedly been titled Kakuda. Aditya has previously directed Riteish in the Marathi film Mauli.

The film is expected to go on floors next week in Rajasthan. The makers plan to wrap the film in a 40-day start-to-finish schedule. It is said to be a real incident-inspired fictional drama.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in the war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film is scheduled to premiere on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar. She will be making her web series debut with Reema Kagti’s Fallen. Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, will wrap up his Netflix film with Shashanka Ghosh before starting with the horror-comedy film.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Sonakshi Sinha locked in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.