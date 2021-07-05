It is final. The casting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pakeezah-styled magnum opus Heera Mandi is on. And we hear two actresses have been locked in. While Huma Qureshi was the first to be finalized to play one of the sex workers, Sonakshi Sinha is the next actress to hop on board the Heera Mandi express.

A source close to the development spills the beans. “More than Sonakshi herself it’s her father who has been most keen that she work with Bhansali. Sonakshi did a Bhansali production earlier Rowdy Rathod. She will now be playing one of the protagonists in Heera Mandi.”

Apparently Ms Sinha will be taking Kathak lessons to perform the Mujras in Heera Mandi which (the Mujras) would be neither like those in Pakeezah nor Umrao Jaan.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants the songs music and dances in Heera Mandi to be unique. While it is true that he is inspired by Pakeezaah he wants Heera Mandi to have a completely different look, never seen before in any cinema on the kotha culture.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha adopts a tree after large number of trees uprooted due to Cyclone Tauktae

More Pages: Heera Mandi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.