Last Updated 14.05.2020 | 1:49 PM IST

Sona Mohapatra to host a musical webinar for 17,000 healthcare workers

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Most of the younger generation has grown up on stories of how our leading artists like Kishore Kumar & Lata Mangeshkar would go perform at the border for soldiers to boost their morale. Even cricketing hero MS Dhoni turned singer last year to entertain the troops. In times when the pandemic is a real-time war, our frontline healthcare workers have assumed the responsibility of donning the armor and become soldiers to battle it out. It’s, thus, heartening to see artistes like Sona Mohapatra working round the clock to prepare for a concert to boost the morale of medical professionals. The songstress is all set to do a musical webinar for healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, ward boys, pharmacists to buck up their morale. Apparently, the show has already seen 17,000 online registrations, all of whom will be tuning in live for this webinar.

Sona will be singing her hit tracks starting with 'Ambarsariya', 'Naina', 'Bahara', 'Bekhauff', 'Rupaiya', 'Rangabati' & 'Dil Aaj Kal' amongst her other hits & will also do a special section for requests from the healthcare professionals who have registered. This will be a 90-minute performance including interactions from her home studio Tarasha.

Speaking about it, Sona said, “Our medical professionals and health care workers are the heroes & warriors who need our love and support. They have been working extra shifts at work because the medical staff is in short supply. It’s a high-risk job where they are exposed directly to the virus, experiencing the raw vulnerability of human life at the border between life & death. Nothing prepares people adequately for a situation like this. I wanted to give them uninterrupted entertainment, cheer for them, pay tribute to them, and let them know how thankful we are that they are getting up and going to work for us every day. Their job requires commitment and courage and I wanted to do our bit in making them feel special. Proud to have heard in the PM’s latest speech that India is manufacturing 2 lac PPE kits a day & I hope that all healthcare workers are therefore safeguarded from the disease. “

