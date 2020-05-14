Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan dismisses rumours of casting for a new film, issues statement

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After rumours claiming that Salman Khan and his production house were casting for a fresh project surfaced, the superstar took to Twitter to dismiss them and warned everyone to not fall into the trap. He also stated that necessary legal actions would be taken against people spreading such rumours.

“This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner" Salman's statement read. "Mat karo rumours pe trust....," he wrote, in his tweet.


Salman, who is in his Panvel farmhouse, recently released a romantic song called ‘Tere Bina’ featuring him and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was sung by the actor himself.

