Owing to his infectious energy, irresistible charm, and massive fan appeal, Anil Kapoor is the brands' most favourite actor. Because of this, The Sleeping Company has announced the star as their first-ever brand ambassador, adding to his long list of collaborations.

The megastar will headline the campaign of elevating the sleep experience through the D2C sleep solutions brand. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor, known for his dynamic personality and active lifestyle, said that he believes good sleep is the star of a healthy lifestyle.

Calling it an "absolute dream," the founder of The Sleeping Company said that Anil Kapoor's personality and lifestyle completely resonates with their product.

The association will begin with the actor featuring in a slew of collaterals and ongoing digital campaigns. The Sleep Company will then roll out a nationwide campaign later this month to introduce the superstar’s distinct brand of charisma.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film AK V/S AK, and he will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. He also has Karan Johar's highly anticipated period drama Takht and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

