Popstar Justin Bieber recently promoted a music album Dangerous: The Double Album of country singer Morgan Wallen on his Instagram story. He wrote, “Love this album.” Soon after, he deleted the story when he came to know that Wallen was seen using racial slur.

Wallen has apologized for using that racist word. On Wednesday, August 6, Bieber added a new Instagram story in which he wrote that he had no idea that the guy’s music he posted was recently found saying racist comments. "I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments," the message read. "As you know I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea, I sincerely apologize to anyone I offended."

On Wednesday, not only he again remembered his past incidents but he again apologized for that mistakes. Back in the 2014, when Bieber was merely 15 years old, his video got viral in which he was seen cracking a racist joke using the racial slur. But quickly, he apologized for that. Apologising for his past mistakes, he said that, "I have so much more to learn and I'm grateful for my black brothers and sisters for being patient with me as I have a long way to go.”

justin bieber spoke up about his recent post on his instagram story. pic.twitter.com/V0RLucKxaK — irenic (@irenicbieber) August 4, 2021

justin bieber via instagram story pic.twitter.com/WzxGma0808 — irenic (@irenicbieber) August 4, 2021

Also Read: Matt Damon clarifies he never used ‘F-slur’ in personal life after backlash on social media

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.