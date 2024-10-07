Forever New, the premium Melbourne-based women’s fashion brand, has announced Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri as its new global brand ambassador. Known for her captivating on-screen presence and impeccable style, Dimri will represent Forever New across major markets including India, Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Europe. Her fresh, bold, and youthful energy perfectly resonates with Forever New's target audience—young, fashion-forward women who value elegance and contemporary style, the brand stated in a press release.

Triptii Dimri becomes global brand ambassador of Forever New

Dimri's on-trend fashion sense and her ability to connect with a younger demographic make her an ideal fit for the brand, aligning seamlessly with Forever New's ethos of combining timeless sophistication with modern chic. Her influence will elevate the brand's presence to a wider audience and solidify its position as a leading fashion brand, it added.

Speaking on this partnership, Dimri said, "I've always admired Forever New for its impeccable blend of elegance and modern fashion—it truly reflects my personal style. Becoming the Global Brand Ambassador for a brand I genuinely love is an incredible honor. I'm thrilled to be part of this journey and can't wait to introduce this stunning collection to fashion enthusiasts around the world." Dipendra Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of Forever New, Australia expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are thrilled to have Tripti Dimri join us as our Global Brand Ambassador. Her grace, approachability, positivity, and confidence are just a few of the many qualities we admire about her as they align well with our brand personality and values. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering sophisticated glamour and exceptional quality."

"The AW collection finds its ultimate expression through Triptii, as she embodies the essence of each piece with modern sophistication in its most exquisite and captivating form. Her natural elegance and confidence elevate the collection, making it truly unforgettable," Goenka added. On the occasion, Dhruv Bogra, country director, Forever New India, said, “We are an on-trend, highly fashionable, inclusive brand, created with impeccable quality and focussed on sustainability. We are dedicated to deepening our endearing connection with over a million loyal consumers in India. Triptii's high-voltage fashion appeal, combined with her confident, resilient, stunning, yet down-to-earth personality, makes her the perfect fit as the new Forever New Brand Ambassador.”

