Playback singer and composer Vishal Dadlani recently took to Instagram to express his disappointment with a singer’s performance at a major event. While he didn’t explicitly name anyone, fans speculated his remarks were aimed at Jasleen Royal, who performed at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert alongside Chris Martin. Vishal’s now-disappeared post described the performance as “basic-to-bad,” calling it “embarrassing for the country.”

Vishal Dadlani’s Remarks Spark Debate

In his Instagram story, Vishal wrote, “When you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing.” The post, which has since disappeared, added that this reflected poorly on the artist and the industry. His comments were widely shared on Reddit, where users connected the criticism to Jasleen Royal’s performance.

Fan Reactions to the Alleged Criticism

Social media users were quick to speculate that Vishal was referring to Jasleen Royal. One Reddit user commented, “Seems like he is referring to Jasleen Royal’s performance during Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai.” Another pointed out her nervousness, saying, “Her voice broke while singing. It didn’t reflect well, especially with Shreya Ghoshal in the audience.”

Jasleen Royal’s Performance with Coldplay

Jasleen Royal, who performed with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, had shared clips from the concert on her Instagram. While some fans appreciated her collaboration, others sided with Vishal’s implied criticism, arguing that other seasoned singers like Shreya Ghoshal or Sunidhi Chauhan would have been better suited for the occasion.

The Mumbai concert, attended by Bollywood stars such as Shreya Ghoshal, Vijay Varma, and Suhana Khan, drew widespread attention. Coldplay is scheduled to perform in Mumbai again on Tuesday and in Ahmedabad on January 26, concluding their India tour.

