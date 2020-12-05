In the mid of November, director Raj Mehta commenced the shooting of Jug Jug Jeeyo in Chandigarh. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani as the fresh new pair who play husband and wife. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor play Varun’s parents. Popular Youtuber MostlySane aka Prajakta Koli will make her Bollywood debut with this film. The makers had a month long schedule, however, the team have halted the shoot for the next three weeks after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Raj Mehta tested positive for COVID-19.

Reportedly, Neetu Kapoor had isolated herself in a separate room in Chandigarh. But according to the latest reports, Neetu is flying back to Mumbai in an air ambulance. Ranbir Kapoor arranged for his mother to come back home after she tested positive.

Meanwhile, on Friday there were reports of actor Anil Kapoor testing positive as well. However, the actor clarified on social media that he tested negative and is completely fine. Since the shoot has been halted, the actor, also flew back to Mumbai. Prajakta Koli also took to her Instagram stories to inform that she too tested negative for COVID-19 and flew back home.

