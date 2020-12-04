Bollywood Hungama

Singer Aditya Narayan buys a massive 5 BHK apartment costing more than Rs. 4 crore

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot to Shweta Agarwal. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony last on December 1, in the presence of their close friends and family. Owing to the pandemic, they had a limited number of guests. A day after their wedding, Aditya and Shweta hosted a grand wedding reception which was attended by some celebrities of Bollywood and the television fraternity as well.

Singer Aditya Narayan buys a massive 5 BHK apartment costing more than Rs. 4 crore

Recently, Aditya Narayan revealed that he will be moving in with Shweta Agarwal into their new house. “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” the singer said.

When asked about the affordability of such a big house, Aditya said, “I have been saving since years”. When asked if he has surrendered 50% of his closet space to wife Shweta he said that he has given away 70% of the space to her. “I don’t need too much space. I am very basic that way,” he said.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal first met 10 years ago on the sets of Shaapit. On the work front, Aditya currently appears as a host on Sony TV’s singing reality show Indian Idol.

ALSO READ: Inside Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception: Bharti Singh, Govinda attend, newlyweds have their first dance

