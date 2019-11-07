Rohit Shetty and his love for high-end cars is known to all. We’ve already seen the usage of cars in his films. The filmmaker’s love for cars doesn’t just stay till movies. Recently, he purchased a bright yellow Lamborghini Urus which costs a whopping Rs 3 crore.

The Instagram handle of Lamborghini Mumbai shared a photo of Rohit Shetty posing with his new car. “An extraordinary car for an extraordinary personality. Lamborghini Mumbai delivers Urus to one of India’s most successful filmmakers – @itsrohitshetty. The imposing design and versatile performance of Urus truly reflects his personality. With its distinctive silhouette with a dynamic flying coupé line, Urus is the perfect masterpiece he needed,” read the caption.

The filmmaker already owns Ford Mustang, Range Rover Sport, and a Maserati GranTurismo Sport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty is busy with the shooting of Sooryavanshi which is set to release in March 2020.