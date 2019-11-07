Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi Pednekar apologizes on behalf of team Pati Patni Aur Woh for the marital rape monologue

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the recent release of Pati Patni Aur Woh’s trailer, the team has garnered a lot of appreciation and praises for their performances in the film. However, a certain dialogue of Kartik Aaryan’s monologue about marital rape did not sit well with the audience and the makers received a good amount of backlash for the same.

On behalf of the team, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her sincere apologies for hurting the audience’s sentiments. Explaining that it was not their intention, she said that none of the team members belong to that school of thought or the ideology. She further explained how her projects have only been an attempt to narrow down the gender gap.

Slated to release on December 6, Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Also Read: Farah Khan Kunder ALMOST kills the trio of Pati Patni Aur Woh

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection

