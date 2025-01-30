comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.01.2025 | 2:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2 Housefull 5
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid Rs. 30 cr for SS Rajamouli’s next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid Rs. 30 cr for SS Rajamouli’s next

en Bollywood News SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid Rs. 30 cr for SS Rajamouli’s next
By Subhash K. Jha -

If sources are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will walk away with a staggering Rs 30 crores fee, the highest ever paid to a female actor in Hindi cinema, for her female lead in S S Rajamouli’s untitled jungle adventure starring Mahesh Babu.

SCOOP: Priyanka Chopra Jonas paid Rs. 30 cr for SS Rajamouli’s next

This fee, reportedly less than what Mrs Jonas had asked for, came after months of negotiation between the two teams.

“This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?” a source in the know informed this writer from Hyderabad.

With Rajamouli’s untitled jungle adventure, Priyanka Chopra becomes the highest paid Indian actress of all times.

More info on the film: the jungle action adventure will feature Mahesh Babu as a desi Rambo slashing his way through thick foliage. The actioner is likely to be shot in Thailand and also in India.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra confirmed for SSMB29! Actress ‘finally’ drops a MAJOR hint as SS Rajamouli kicks off the Mahesh Babu starrer

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan to celebrate Raj Kapoor…

Kabir Khan to direct and creatively produce…

Sikandar Kher receives Governor’s Award of…

Karan Johar announces Ibrahim Ali Khan’s…

Telangana High Court restricts children in…

Archana Puran Singh undergoes surgery after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification