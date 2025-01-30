If sources are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will walk away with a staggering Rs 30 crores fee, the highest ever paid to a female actor in Hindi cinema, for her female lead in S S Rajamouli’s untitled jungle adventure starring Mahesh Babu.

This fee, reportedly less than what Mrs Jonas had asked for, came after months of negotiation between the two teams.

“This is why they took so long to announce her participation in the project. She was not willing to budge over her fee, and why should she? Why should only the men actors get double-digit salaries in our films?” a source in the know informed this writer from Hyderabad.

With Rajamouli’s untitled jungle adventure, Priyanka Chopra becomes the highest paid Indian actress of all times.

More info on the film: the jungle action adventure will feature Mahesh Babu as a desi Rambo slashing his way through thick foliage. The actioner is likely to be shot in Thailand and also in India.

