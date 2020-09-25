After becoming one of the most talked-about celebrities across all platforms, Sidharth Shukla has truly created a strong mark for himself as one of the current most prominent personalities. The buzz around Sidharth Shukla, who has been the winner of one of the most iconic Bigg Boss season's in history, just doesn't seem to stop!

Having even broken all records when it comes to trends and his presence on social media, Sidharth has managed to create such a storm due to his extensive and extremely loyal and supportive fan following throughout, that the actor now has his very own filter on popular social media platform Instagram, which is named after his fandom. The filter is already receiving a lot of love by fans on Instagram, which sends out a positive message of spreading love and positivity.

View this post on Instagram #Sidhearts A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla) on Sep 24, 2020 at 2:28am PDT

Currently being touted as one of the most loved celebrities by audiences across the globe, Sidharth's popularity has reached a new high altogether, which in turn has resulted in him becoming the most sought after personality! The actor will be seen making pivotal appearances on Bigg Boss 14 along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

