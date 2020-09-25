Bollywood Hungama

The Boys spin-off series is in works

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Following the successful Season Two launch of The Boys, Amazon Studios has fast-tracked the development of The Boys spin-off series from Sony Pictures Television. Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

The spin-off is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Craig Rosenberg is writing the pilot and set as showrunner/EP, falling under his overall deal with Sony Pictures Television.

Rosenberg, Eric Kripke; Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty are executive producers. Ennis and Robertson also serve as executive producers.

ALSO READ: X-Men alum Shawn Ashmore to play Lamplighter in season 2 of The Boys

