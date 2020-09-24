Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most highly anticipated shows on Indian television. The show is coming back with another season and for the first time, the Bigg Boss house will be equipped with all the amenities that the people have been deprived during the lockdown. From a small mall, to a theatre, to a spa, to a restaurant, the contestants will be enjoying the little joys that we recently have been craving for.

In the special press conference, Salman Khan had a special encounter with ex-contestants, Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. They were very excited to be a part of the launch and when Salman Khan asked if they were going to be a part of the season to give a tough competition to contestants, they hinted that it could be a possibility. Salman Khan, however, confirmed that Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan are going to be an important part of this season.

The show is set to launch on October 3 with Salman Khan as the host. What do you think will be their role in this season? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

