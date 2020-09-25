Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.09.2020 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Ranveer Singh seeks NCB’s permission to join Deepika Padukone during the drugs probe due to her anxiety

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone for questioning in the drugs probe after her WhatsApp chats mentioned drugs like weed and hash. While the actress was to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s next along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Goa, she had to fly back last night with husband Ranveer Singh.

Parth bids an emotional goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ranveer Singh has currently filed for permission to join Deepika Padukone during the drugs probe at the Narcotics Control Bureau office. In his application, Ranveer Singh has mentioned that he understands the fact that he cannot be with her during questioning, however, has sought permission to be in the building. The reason behind this was cited as Deepika Padukone’s anxiety and had mentioned that she gets panic attacks sometimes, so it’s better that he accompanies her to the building.

However, there has been no response from the Narcotics Control Bureau so far on Ranveer Singh’s request.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone talks about her life before stardom

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh’s team responds to…

Dismay over Deepika Padukone's name in the…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas Nawab…

Arjun Rampal under home quarantine after…

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification