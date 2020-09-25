The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone for questioning in the drugs probe after her WhatsApp chats mentioned drugs like weed and hash. While the actress was to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s next along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Goa, she had to fly back last night with husband Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh has currently filed for permission to join Deepika Padukone during the drugs probe at the Narcotics Control Bureau office. In his application, Ranveer Singh has mentioned that he understands the fact that he cannot be with her during questioning, however, has sought permission to be in the building. The reason behind this was cited as Deepika Padukone’s anxiety and had mentioned that she gets panic attacks sometimes, so it’s better that he accompanies her to the building.

However, there has been no response from the Narcotics Control Bureau so far on Ranveer Singh’s request.

