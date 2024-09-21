comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Panchayat director Deepak Mishra for Ektaa R Kapoor-backed film: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra to team up with Panchayat director Deepak Mishra for Ektaa R Kapoor-backed film: Report

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Over the past few months, several updates on Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects have been circulating on the internet. Now, recent reports suggest that Malhotra is in advanced discussions with Ektaa R Kapoor for a new feature film, which is expected to start production in the latter half of 2025. Reportedly, the film will be directed by Deepak Mishra, the acclaimed creator of the popular web series Panchayat.

A Unique Cinematic Collaboration

Ektaa R Kapoor, known for her successful ventures in television and film, is partnering with The Viral Fever (TVF) to bring unique yet commercially viable stories to the big screen. This upcoming film is reportedly part of a larger collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and TVF. PinkVilla quoted a source saying, “Ekta Kapoor and TVF have partnered to bring unique yet commercial tales to the big screen. This one is a part of the deal between Balaji and TVF, and the discussions are on with Sidharth Malhotra."

A Film Rooted in Folklore and Mythology

The film, which is still in the pre-production phase, is said to be high on content, deeply rooted in folklore, and will draw inspiration from Hindu mythology. The source added, “It’s a high-on-drama and emotion film, set against the backdrop of a folklore deep-rooted in Hindu mythology. The makers have the vision to create a unique cinematic experience similar to Kantara.”

Sidharth Malhotra is expected to receive the final narration of the script in November 2024, and once the final version is approved, he is likely to sign on for the role. The film is set to go on floors in the second half of 2025.

Sidharth's Busy Schedule

Before moving on to this project, Sidharth Malhotra will first wrap up shooting for a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan, set to begin in November. Following this, he is expected to move on to Race 4, which is scheduled to commence in January 2025. The Ektaa R Kapoor collaboration with Deepak Mishra will likely be the next big project on his plate after these commitments.

