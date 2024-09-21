Tiger Shroff is looking to revamp his career and get back in the groove soon, after the not-so-good run of his last four theatrical releases. And the actor is now opening the biggest ace up his sleeve, as he gets back with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala, to continue the Baaghi franchise. According to our reliable sources, Tiger Shroff starts shooting for Baaghi 4 from November.

Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November

"Baaghi is a dear franchise and a true-blue actioner for the masses. The three films have been hit ventures and the duo of Sajid and Tiger is all set to start the fourth Baaghi film from November. It's the biggest Baaghi film to date and the makers are kicked to take the film on floors this year," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Sajid Nadiadwala and team Baaghi will up the stakes in Baaghi 4. "Be it the casting or the action - it's going to be a step up on all fronts. Tiger Shroff as Ronnie will fight his biggest battle till date in Baaghi 4," the source told us further.

The film will be directed by Kannada Film Industry Director Harsha, who will bring a fresh perspective to the franchise. Also Read: Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.