comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.09.2024 | 5:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Yudhra Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November

en Bollywood News Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tiger Shroff is looking to revamp his career and get back in the groove soon, after the not-so-good run of his last four theatrical releases. And the actor is now opening the biggest ace up his sleeve, as he gets back with his mentor Sajid Nadiadwala, to continue the Baaghi franchise. According to our reliable sources, Tiger Shroff starts shooting for Baaghi 4 from November.

Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November

Bigger, Border, Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff returns with epic action and high stakes; to go on floors from November

"Baaghi is a dear franchise and a true-blue actioner for the masses. The three films have been hit ventures and the duo of Sajid and Tiger is all set to start the fourth Baaghi film from November. It's the biggest Baaghi film to date and the makers are kicked to take the film on floors this year," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that Sajid Nadiadwala and team Baaghi will up the stakes in Baaghi 4. "Be it the casting or the action - it's going to be a step up on all fronts. Tiger Shroff as Ronnie will fight his biggest battle till date in Baaghi 4," the source told us further.

The film will be directed by Kannada Film Industry Director Harsha, who will bring a fresh perspective to the franchise.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff takes his passion for dance a step ahead, launches Matrix Dance Academy in Mumbai

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez gets new letter from…

Actress-Influencer Rozlyn Khan files…

Salman Khan demands apology from news agency…

Bhushan Kumar and Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for…

EXCLUSIVE: “Race 4 will continue the story…

Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor strarrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification