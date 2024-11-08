Sidharth Malhotra to star in VVAN as Balaji Telefilms and TVF team up for folk mythological thriller

In a major update, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF) have partnered for the first time on their upcoming project VVAN, which aims to redefine the cinematic landscape. Ektaa R. Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Arunabh Kumar of TVF have established themselves in the content arena, delivering diverse stories across entertainment platforms.

The announcement was made by both production houses on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Pooja, leaving everyone excited to witness a never-before-seen cinematic experience.

Balaji Telefilms and TVF have teamed up for their first project featuring Sidharth Malhotra, titled VVAN, directed by Deepak Mishra of Panchayat fame. Mishra and TVF’s Arunabh Kumar reunite to create a rooted story that combines folk mythology with a cinematic thriller, guided by Ektaa R. Kapoor’s vision. This collaboration introduces a new genre, Folk Mythological Thriller, aiming to offer audiences a fresh experience. VVAN is slated for release during Chhath Pooja 2025.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has always been known for delivering bold, courageous, thrilling, and gripping content to the masses. On the other hand, TVF has captured hearts with relatable stories that resonate with audiences as a whole. With both coming together, VVAN promises to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, offering something truly unprecedented.

