Sidharth Malhotra to star in double role in Hindi remake of Tamil murder mystery Thadam

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Marjaavaan and wrapping up Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra has bagged his next project which is a murder mystery. The yet-untitled film will be produced by Murad Khetani. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil murder mystery, Thadam.

This will be the first time Sidharth will star in a double role - a businessman and a small-time thief and gambler who is always looking to make some quick money along with his crony. The actor is currently working on his prep for the film and the makers are prepping to create two distinct looks for him. The film had plenty of moments that attracted Sidharth towards the script in addition to the double role.

Thadam, that released in March last year, is written and directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Inder Kumar. The film stars Arun Vijay in a double role along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep in the lead roles. The murder of a young man named Akash creates confusion among a few cops when they find out that the one accused has a look-alike. The twists and turns with an unexpected climax really make the film interesting.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be next starring in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra which is releasing on July 3, 2020.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 35th birthday with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and others

