Last Updated 31.01.2020 | 11:27 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next film but has been working behind the scenes as a producer. Last year, he produced Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu followed by Netflix series Bard Of Blood featuring Emraan Hashmi. Kickstarting the year with another film, SRK is set to back Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab.

Shah Rukh Khan to back Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab

The film revolves around the story of character actors and their struggles. It will also star Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh. The makers thought Sanjay Mishra was the right fit since his career graph mirrors the storyline of the character. Hardik Mehta will direct the project.

Hardik Mehta, meanwhile, is also directing Roohi Afzana starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, has many projects that he may announce this year. The actor is rumoured to be working with YRF & Siddharth Anand, Rajkumar Hirani, Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK, and Atlee among others.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is having ‘major FOMO’ thanks to Abhishek Bachchan

More Pages: Kaamyaab Box Office Collection

