Sidharth Malhotra was invited for the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Delhi on December 16. For those not in the know, the day celebrates the anniversary of India’s victory in the war against Pakistan, which eventually liberated Bangladesh as a separate country; it was earlier called East Pakistan.

Sidharth Malhotra on meeting PM Narendra Modi, “It was special”

Along with the senior army professionals, Sidharth also got a chance to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Sharing his happiness at attending the event, Malhotra shared a picture with the PM on Instagram and wrote, “It was truly an honour and such an incredible experience for me to be invited for the Vijay Diwas Jashn, by the Chief of Army. To top it all, to be in the esteemed company of The President of India, Smt. #DroupadiMurmu and Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji was even more special! Interacting with the real heroes of our country, filled me with pride and so much emotion that this day is a memory I truly will cherish forever. Big love and respect.”

Interestingly, Sidharth’s upcoming movie Mission Majnu is also based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla and Sharib Hashmi. It will be streamed on Netflix from January 20, 2023.

