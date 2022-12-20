Social Media Marketing - this term has become widely popular in the past few years. Apart from products and services, stars from the entertainment industry also use it to connect with their fans directly. However, actress Janhvi Kapoor believes social media popularity is irrelevant to their career as an actor post the release of her third theatre release, Mili.

The Dhadak actress extensively spoke about her glam social media persona and how her Instagram following isn’t a “testament to her stardom”. It all happened at the roundtable discussion of Film Companion, where the actress appeared along with a bunch of her peers including Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Risabh Shetty, and Vidya Balan, among others.

The Roohi actress asserted, “I’ve been told that whatever I’m doing is confusing for the audiences, so if anything, maybe it’s a lack of strategy. If I have to tailor an image on social media to make my films more saleable, I think that’s too technical and that’s too calculated for my kind of personality. I will keep doing the kind of work that I believe in to satisfy my creativity, and my social media is for more brands, more likes, and vanity.”

Commenting on her social media presence, Kapoor elaborated, “If all 21 million of them came and watched Mili, then it would have been a huge hit but I don't think it's equivalent to that. I think actors today if they have a social media presence, they are an actor and an influencer. I think being an influencer might make your stardom a little more accessible and so maybe it makes you feel like it's diminishing but I don't think you're stardom, your Instagram following is a testament to your stardom at all. That's all completely different things.”

