Sidharth Malhotra recently delivered a dud in the form of Thank God (2022). But his popularity is intact and a major reason behind it is the super-success of Shershaah (2021). This patriotic war film, backed by Karan Johar, earned a lot of accolades for him. As a result, the expectations are tremendous for Mission Majnu, his upcoming film. It is a period film and is also in the patriotic zone, just like Shershaah. And just like the Kiara Advani co-starrer, Mission Majnu will also skip a theatrical release. 2 days ago, the team of the film announced that the film will release directly on Netflix, on January 20.

EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna plays a blind character in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu

Bollywood Hungama has stumbled upon significant piece of information about the film. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Rashmika Mandanna is paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. This will be a very unique role for her as she plays a blind woman, a first for her. She plays the love interest of Sidharth and that she is visually impaired makes for an important aspect of the storyline.”

The source continued, “Rashmika Mandanna had to extensively prep in order to convincingly play a blind character. She even did her research before coming on the sets. The makers are excited about the romantic angle between her and Sidharth Malhotra and believe that it’ll work big time with the audiences.”

The teaser of Mission Majnu will be unveiled tomorrow, that is, on December 16. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and is directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Parveez Shaikh, Sumit Batheja and Aseem Arrora have written the film.

Rashmika Mandanna began her career working in Kannada films. Kirik Party (2016) was her debut film and she soon made a mark in Telugu cinema as well followed by Tamil cinema with Sulthan (2021). Her popularity jumped significantly with Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 (2021). It was also released in Hindi and the dubbed version was a surprise sleeper hit last year.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Hindi film debut with Goodbye (2022) earlier this year, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She'll be seen next in Pushpa 2 – The Rule and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

