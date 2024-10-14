comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor team up for a Dinesh Vijan-produced romantic-comedy titled Param Sundari: Report

Production for Param Sundari is currently in its pre-production phase, with filming slated to begin sometime in November or December.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Fresh off the heels of the record-breaking success of Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan is embarking on a new project with actors Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. Rumours of their collaboration have been rife for some time, but Maddock Films has finally solidified their involvement – with a twist. Initially, the trio planned a suspenseful thriller for the silver screen. However, after careful consideration, Vijan and Malhotra recognized a shift in audience preferences.

As per a report in Peeping Moon, thrillers, it seemed, were finding a more natural home on streaming platforms. This realization led to a mutual decision to shelve the project, aptly named Spider, and explore fresh avenues. This shift in strategy led to a collaborative brainstorming session with director Tushar Jalota, who helmed the critically acclaimed Dasvi.

“Dinesh Vijan had initially signed Sidharth and Janhvi for a gritty thriller, with Tushar on board as the director. However, over time, both Dinesh and Sidharth realized that the script had limited potential at the box office, as audiences now prefer to watch thriller content on OTT platforms rather than in theatres," revealed a well-placed industry source. "They mutually decided to scrap the project and started exploring other story ideas with Tushar. After mulling over several ideas, they zeroed in on a romantic comedy, which Janhvi also liked and quickly came on board. It's the same team with a new script, finally ready to take off."

Tentatively titled Param Sundari – a nod to a popular song from Maddock Films' Mimi – the film promises to be a light-hearted, family-friendly romantic comedy. Think along the lines of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, another successful Maddock Films release from earlier this year. Production for Param Sundari is currently in its pre-production phase, with filming slated to begin sometime in November or December.

It's Malhotra's first foray into Maddock Films' world and Kapoor's second, following the Roohi. For Malhotra, it's a return to the rom-com genre after a decade-long hiatus, a welcome change after the recent box office disappointment of Yodha. Kapoor, meanwhile, will film this before diving into Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Neeraj Ghaywan's upcoming drama with Ishaan Khatter. She will also star in Ram Charan's next.

Rate this article
Make favorite

