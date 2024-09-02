This one-minute teaser will not only reveal the much-anticipated title but also offer a glimpse of Kumar's character. The project will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming reunion of the duo, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar, has been palpable among fans. Their previous collaborations such as the comedic gems Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, have been blockbusters at the box office. A source close to the project has revealed that the film, a horror comedy, will soon be unveiled to the eager audience. The project will be backed by Ektaa R Kapoor.

As per a report in Mid-day, on September 9, Akshay Kumar's birthday, fans can expect a special treat in the form of a motion poster. This one-minute teaser will not only reveal the much-anticipated title but also offer a glimpse of Kumar's character. Priyadarshan has been working tirelessly to bring this project to life. According to the source, the director recently visited Mumbai to finalize the motion poster.

Bollywood Hungama had reported that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after 14 years in February of 2024. Back in April 2024, Priyadarshan told Hindustan Times, “Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humour.”

When asked if it's like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the filmmaker said, “That was a psychological thriller, but this one will be fantasy, in the backdrop of black magic, the oldest superstition of India. It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. From our first film to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”

While plot details remain under wraps, it is known that Akshay Kumar will be playing a charming character who finds himself entangled in a love triangle with three women. The horror comedy genre, combined with Priyadarshan's signature comedic touch and Akshay Kumar's charismatic presence, promises a unique and entertaining cinematic experience.

