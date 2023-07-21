Herby Angel, an Ayurveda-based personal care and nutrition brand for children, has roped in Shriya Saran as their first Brand Ambassador. With her personal belief in adopting a holistic Ayurvedic approach toward her little one’s care and well-being, Shriya Saran perfectly embodies the values and vision of Herby Angel. Herby Angel aims to promote holistic healthcare for babies and kids through Ayurveda-based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products that are formulated by expert Ayurveda doctors and made with 100% certified organic ingredients. The company offers a wide selection of products across skincare, haircare, nutrition, and essential categories.

Shriya Saran becomes brand ambassador of Herby Angel to promote ayurvedic wellness for children

Shriya Saran, widely recognized for her remarkable performances in the Indian film industry, has captivated audiences over the years with her acting prowess and elegance in movies like Drishyam and RRR, amongst many others. As a strong advocate of natural and organic products to aid in the holistic physical and mental development of children, she strongly believes in using chemical-free products that are safe and gentle for kids. As the face of the brand, Shriya Saran will play a significant role in promoting Herby Angel's mission to offer safe and organic baby and kids' care solutions based on the principles of Ayurveda.

Herby Angel's year-long collaboration with Shriya Saran will surely begin a new chapter as the company plans to consolidate its retail presence across the country through its omnichannel approach. With her influential presence and a strong base of fans and followers, Shriya Saran will help create wider awareness and spread the brand's message of choosing organic and Ayurvedic wellness solutions for babies and children to promote their physical and mental wellness.

"We are delighted to welcome Shriya Saran to Herby Angel family. The core values of our brand are ideally aligned with Shriya's trust in Ayurveda. As a brand, we take pride in our commitment to environment friendly practices, like using recyclable packaging and avoiding harmful additives and chemicals in our products. As India’s first holistic certified organic brand, our entire range is formulated by Ayurvedic doctors and tested in NABL accredited labs for various parameters like pesticides, heavy metals and aflatoxins etc. We take pride in being transparent and showcasing product wise batch test reports on our website. Our aim is to fill the monumental gap that currently exists in personal care and nutrition space for children in India and provide the goodness of nature in its purest form. Together with Shriya, we strive to educate parents about the benefits of Ayurvedic products and inspire them to make the best decisions for their children.” said Sherry Jairath, CXO, Herby Angel.

Expressing her excitement to be associated with Herby Angel, Shriya Saran, said, "I am happy to represent a brand that shares my own philosophy of embracing Ayurveda and its time-tested, nature-backed solutions. Herby Angel's commitment to offering high-quality, sustainable Ayurvedic solutions reflects in the products they offer. I'm looking forward to working closely with the brand to drive conversations with parents about the value of high-quality, chemical-free, certified organic products that are created to support healthy growth and development of children right from their formative years.”

