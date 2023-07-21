In her new role, Sanghi will work to promote UNDP's youth initiatives and advocate for the rights and well-being of young people in India.

In a moment of accomplishment, Bollywood actress Sanjana Sanghi has been officially appointed as the Youth Champion for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India. The talented young star took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting news with her fans and followers.

Sanjana Sanghi appointed as UNDP India’s Youth Champion; says, “A long-standing dream has come true”

The young star’s Instagram post featured two captivating photos, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her joy and gratitude for this prestigious appointment. She wrote, "With being officially appointed as @undpinindia's Youth Champion, a long-standing dream has come true."

The Rockstar actress continued to share her journey, explaining that this achievement not only marks the culmination of over a decade of commitment to working in the field of education but also represents her unwavering dedication to creating a better future for the youth. Sanjana's passion for empowering the younger generation has led her to this significant milestone, and she expressed excitement about this new chapter in her life.

The Dil Bechara actress expressed her gratitude towards UNDP India and its team, including a special mention of Shoko Noda, for recognizing her efforts and deeming her worthy of this honour. The appointment as Youth Champion fills her with strength and encouragement, motivating her to extend her impact on platforms worldwide.

The 26-year-old actress’ fans, friends, and colleagues from the film industry flooded her post with congratulatory messages and best wishes. Many expressed their pride in seeing the actress stepping into a role that allows her to use her influence for a greater cause.

