Shriya Pilgaonkar, who has just returned from New Zealand where the Air Quality Index (AQI) was a perfect 1, expressed her shock upon learning about Delhi's deteriorating air quality. The actor emphasized that this is not the time to blame the government, but rather to take responsibility for the situation.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shriya Pilgaonkar discussed her role as a goodwill ambassador for ALT EFF, as well as her concerns about climate change and the severe air quality crisis currently affecting Delhi.

During the conversation, Shriya expressed her deep concern about the climate change that people are currently experiencing. She highlighted the worsening air quality in Delhi as a "red alert" signal, emphasizing the urgent need to address the issue.

"The crazy part is that I was in New Zealand recently, where the AQI was 1... The air was so clean, and now to think that the air we're breathing here is so hazardous," Shriya shared. "Air is the most basic thing we need as citizens," she emphasized.

The actor further added, "It's easy for people to put the blame on the government, but there are so many actions that we also need to take. We need to act collectively. That is when things will change."

The Taaza Khabar actor expressed that the current situation deeply unsettles her. "It is very scary to me that we are breathing toxic air.... Especially post Diwali, things happen every year Now, I am concerned about how things will worsen in the time to come... We as a country need to come together and understand. Alors with government policy, we need to act. Because this is the most basic right of life... To breathe in air. We shouldn't wait for things to get worse before we take action."

Regarding her role in driving change, the daughter of Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar emphasized that everyone has a significant part to play in bringing about change.

“Everything, even the smallest thing, matters. At the personal level, we need to figure out what we can do better. Can I use a wooden straw? How much plastic do I use? Instead of taking three cars, can I take one? The role we play as citizens, taking up the individual responsibility to do our best to live sustainably, adds up in the larger scheme of things," says Shrlya, adding, "It is better for our environment"

Shriya admits she doesn't have a clear solution for the air quality crisis in Delhi, but encourages people to engage with environmental issues through film. "I don't understand what the solution can be with respect to what's happening in Delhi. But I think since we have film festivals focused on the environment, I would encourage people to expose their minds to what's happening in the world. We need to open our eyes and we need to watch films that will make us uncomfortable. And the point is to raise awareness about what's happening in the world.”

Doing her part for the environment, Shriya is serving as a goodwill ambassador for the ALT EFF (All Living Things Environmental Film Festival). The ongoing festival, which will run across 40 cities in India until December 8, features an exciting lineup of films, workshops, and panel discussions aimed at fostering global dialogue on urgent environmental issues. This year, Alia Bhatt has also returned as a goodwill ambassador.

"I’ve always believed in the power of film festivals," Shriya shares. "Before I started acting, I used to watch a lot of films at the Mumbai Film Festival. The reason I believe in the impact of certain festivals is that they truly broaden your mind with diverse stories and storytelling. The atmosphere at film festivals is incredibly nourishing. As a creative person, it's important to expose yourself to different kinds of storytelling and cinema," she explains, revealing why she chose to get involved with the environmental film festival.

