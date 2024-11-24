After he announced his separation, the musical maestro’s name was dragged into a controversy which prompted him to take this decision.

AR Rahman left many shocked when he announced his separation from his wife Saira after 29 years of marriage. While the couple shared this news in a joint statement, requesting media for privacy, a few hours later, another post of divorce shared by bassist Mohini Dey led to many unnecessary speculations. The co-incidence led to many accusing Dey as the reason behind divorce, prompting her to take to social media to share a note denying these claims and requesting users to refrain from spreading such false rumours. And now, AR Rahman too has decided to respond and has taken legal action against the media which was responsible for these rumours.

AR Rahman takes legal action against content creators for defaming him and tarnishing his image

The ARR legal team has issued a notice, which was posted by AR Rahman on the social media platform X, aka Twitter, wherein they have asserted that this is directed towards interviews and other forms of content which was spread with an intention to harm the reputation of their client, asserting that a legal action of defamation will be taken against them for doing so. “My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, he will be advised to file appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and in such an event the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act.”, the statement read. A four page letter was shared on the platform along with the caption that read, “Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team.”

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024



Amid the legal battle, AR Rahman and Saira’s kids Khateeja, Raheema, and son Ameen have expressed their support towards their parents. After certain speculations started going viral on social media platforms, their son Ameen too decided to raise his voice and condemned these reports in a post he shared on his official handle.

Also Read: AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey pens note on social media addressing her linkup rumours with his divorce; says, “I know exactly what it’s about”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.