Diljit Dosanjh, who typically avoids controversies, found himself caught in one when the Telangana state government issued him a notice, warning him not to perform songs promoting alcohol and violence during his concert in Hyderabad. In response, the singer altered the lyrics of his songs while performing. After his Hyderabad show, while performing in Ahmedabad, Diljit addressed the legal notice. During his set, he clarified that he does not promote alcohol, and that only a few of his songs touch on the topic, which he can easily modify. Expressing his frustration over being singled out for this issue, he declared that if every state in India becomes alcohol-free, he would stop making songs about alcohol altogether.

Badshah defends Diljit Dosanjh over Alcohol songs controversy; says, “An artists represents society”

The Chamkila star received backing from his fans when he openly expressed his feelings. Recently, his industry peer and close friend, Badshah, also came to his defense. During an appearance at the Aaj Tak event, Badshah criticized the apparent double standards, pointing out that while musicians are targeted, alcohol is readily available across the country.

Reflecting on Diljit's comments, Badshah agreed with the artist's point of view. He said, "You are telling him not to sing or make songs about alcohol but then you're selling liquor everywhere. Why shouldn't they be made? An artist represents society and that's what makes them relevant and the reason why people love them. They speak about things that the whole world wants to say.”

Badshah also acknowledged that the government might be dealing with certain challenges or issues that the public may not be aware of. However, he fully supported Diljit's stance and said, “If you don’t want him to sing about something, then that thing shouldn’t exist in society in the first place.”

Badshah also spoke about the close personal relationship he shares with Diljit, describing him as an elder brother who has always supported and guided him through difficult times. He mentioned that Diljit has been a great source of inspiration to him, and he deeply values their bond.

Also Read : Badshah reflects on coming back on the sets of MTV Hustle 4 as guest judge; says, “I would love to be part of the show in any format, on any chair, floor pe baithalo”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.