Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to begin the new year on a beautiful and soulful note as she gears up for the release of her first independent track of 2022. 'Uff', she says is more than a song, it's an experience. Featuring heartthrobs Heli Daruwala and Mohsin Khan, 'Uff' will release on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel on 14th January.

A source close to the project elaborates further, “ ‘Uff’ is a portrayal of heartbreak in its most raw form. The agony and pain that one experiences during those testing times is what forms the crux of the song. Both Heli and Mohsin have given their heart and soul to the track and their performances and emotions only further enhance this achingly beautiful track,” said the source.

Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label feels that the song has all the elements of a melodious chartbuster. "We are working with Shreya Ghoshal for the second time with 'Uff' and I must say it's been a wonderful experience. The song has come out beautifully and it will engulf the audiences into its world. Shreyas Puranik has done a wonderful job composing the music and It has only added to Kumaar’s beautiful lyrics. We are very happy with the way the song has come out and look forward to the audiences’ reaction," he said.

Commenting on the same, Shreya Ghoshal said, "It's always a great experience while working with Indie Music Label. Being my first song of 2022, it's personally very close to my heart and I must compliment the entire team for working towards the vision we set out with. I have had a great time working on this song and I hope the listeners enjoy it just as much".

