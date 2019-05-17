Bollywood Hungama
CBFC asks India’s Most Wanted makers to chop off Gita and Quran references; makers abide by the decision!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Well, ever since its announcement, Raj Kumar Gupta has always been sure that India’s Most Wanted is a complete patriotic project inspired by real life incidents. With Arjun Kapoor playing the role of a spy, the film is expected to release this month and is currently in the process of censor certification. During their screening with CBFC recently, it is being said that the officials at the board demanded cuts of certain references being made to religious books because they feared hurting sentiments. Keeping in mind the same, we hear that the makers of the film too have decided to abide by the decision.

CBFC asks India’s Most Wanted makers to chop off Gita and Quran references; makers abide by the decision!

Central Board of Film Certification which is currently headed by Prasoon Joshi seems to taking a careful path as they want to keep in mind the sensitivity of religion and its repercussions. Hence, considering the situation, the CBFC has decided to play safe and asked the makers of India’s Most Wanted to remove the dialogues that are making references to Lord Krishna – Gita and Quran from the film and its trailer. It seems that the scene comes when Arjun is having a verbal showdown with a terrorist!

Coming to the film, India’s Most Wanted will see Arjun Kapoor in the role of a spy for the first time. It is based on real life incidents and is expected to be inspired by the life of Yasin Bhatkal. The film, unlike quintessential commercial films, doesn’t have a leading lady and is based on the covert operation taken by five people who decide to take down India’s biggest feared terrorist on their own without any force!

India’s Most Wanted, produced by Raj Kumar Gupta and Myra Karn under banners Rapchik Films and Fox Star Studios, is expected to release on May 24.

Also Read: India’s Most Wanted Trailer Launch: “We are making a film that is pro-Indian” – Arjun Kapoor

More Pages: India's Most Wanted Box Office Collection

