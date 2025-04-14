SHOCKING: Arjun Kapoor reveals Rahul Bhat snubbed him when Arjun messaged him to praise his Black Warrant performance: “He didn’t pick up my call. I messaged him, ‘Can I call you’. He replied, ‘For what?'”

Arjun Kapoor opened up like never before in an interview he gave to the YouTube channel, Chalchitra Talks. He talked about his favourite Bollywood and Hollywood films in detail and he also opened up on his favourite series. He couldn’t stop raving about the recently-released Netflix show, Black Warrant.

SHOCKING: Arjun Kapoor reveals Rahul Bhat snubbed him when Arjun messaged him to praise his Black Warrant performance: “He didn’t pick up my call. I messaged him, ‘Can I call you’. He replied, ‘For what?'”

Arjun began by saying, “I loved Black Warrant. I called each and every actor of the show. Rahul Bhat didn’t pick up my call. But he did reply to my message! I asked him, ‘Can I call you’. He replied, ‘For what?’ (laughs). I decided that inko message kar deta hoon. I told him, ‘I loved your work a lot’. I loved his silence. I loved how his body language. So, I messaged him about it. He replied, ‘Ok, thanks’! Main samaj gaya ki theek hai, interesting aadmi hai. Kabhi kaam karunga unke saath toh baat karunga. He was also very good in Ugly (2014).”

He also talked highly of Zahan Kapoor and Sidhant Gupta, “I spoke to Zahan. I have known him since before but I have a new respect for him now. The way he has caught hold of the dialect (is praiseworthy). I messaged Sidhant as well. It was fascinating to see an Indian playing the part of Charles Sobhraj, that too, with an accent.”

Arjun further talked about Rahul Bhat, “The makers have shot him very nicely, with tight close-ups. You can see the irritation and frustration as he manages to run the jail. Between the gangsters and policemen, he’s trying to play the mediator.”

Black Warrant also stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and in a recent interview to Mid-Day, he confirmed getting feedback from Arjun Kapoor. He said, “I got a message that read, ‘Hi, this is Arjun Kapoor.’ I thought it was fake. But then, it really was Arjun. A lot of directors messaged me to appreciate my work. I was not expecting this to happen.”

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor on cloud nine as Transformers director Michael Bay starts following him on Instagram; draws parallels between Ed Harris in The Rock and John Abraham in Pathaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.