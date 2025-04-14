Arjun Kapoor on cloud nine as Transformers director Michael Bay starts following him on Instagram; draws parallels between Ed Harris in The Rock and John Abraham in Pathaan

Arjun Kapoor opened up like never before in an interview he gave to the YouTube channel, Chalchitra Talks. He talked in detail not just about his favourite Indian films but also about his most-loved Hollywood films and Hollywood filmmakers. While talking about it, he happened to say that blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay has started following him on Instagram. As expected, Arjun was on cloud nine.

He smiled and said, “I’ve been following him for years. Today, he started following me!”

He explained why he loves his cinema, “I have always been a lover of commercial films. I appreciate all kinds of films but commercial cinema (has a special place in my heart). I have grown up watching such films in cinemas while munching on popcorn. Michael Bay has been a reference point for it, especially his low-angle shots in films like Bad Boys (1995) and Armageddon (1998). Armageddon is a stupid film. Even Ben Affleck said once that why was he training those who drill to become astronauts. Why not the other way round?”

Arjun continued, “I truly enjoy Michael Bay cinema, especially the scale in his films. The way he shot the first Transformers (2007) was brilliant. Bad Boys and Bad Boys II (2003) were outstanding. One of his best films was The Rock (1996), especially to get Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris together. Ed Harris is the villain and his backstory is quite kadak. There are shades of it in Pathaan (2023) – an army officer wronged by his own people, decides to do what he feels is right to take revenge for what happened to him and his loved ones.” In Pathaan, the antagonist was played by John Abraham. It also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Arjun Kapoor added, “Hence, Michael Bay is a fantastic filmmaker. I am very happy that he’s following him.”

