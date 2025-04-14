Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s ongoing USA tour faced unexpected controversy after a blind item surfaced on Reddit, alleging that the tour was a scam and that the actor making appearances was an impostor. The post, shared under the guise of anonymity, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking confusion and backlash from fans and eventgoers.

Hrithik Roshan USA Tour hit by fake impostor allegations; organisers respond with proof and clarification

However, the claims were soon countered by attendees who had been present at the event. Multiple users took to social media to share photos and videos of Hrithik Roshan interacting with fans, participating in meet and greets, and performing on stage, debunking the viral misinformation. The images clearly showed the actor at various venues, disproving the theory of an impostor.

Reddit has since flagged the original post as “exaggerated” and “unverified,” and subsequently banned it for violating the platform's policy on spreading misinformation. Despite the damage caused by the viral claim, event organisers have strongly condemned the rumors and reiterated their commitment to delivering a well-executed and legitimate tour.

Chloe E. Jones of 3sixty Shows, the official organiser behind the event, issued a statement addressing the controversy, "These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people testimony all across social media to back our claims, Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far. In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors."

The US tour, part of the Rangotsav 2025 celebrations, has so far included stops in five cities, with thousands of fans turning out to attend. Despite the online uproar, ground-level feedback has been largely positive, with attendees praising the experience and the chance to meet one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

