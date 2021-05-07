Shilpa Shetty on Friday took to her social media handle to reveal that the last 10 days have been difficult for her family members. She revealed that her parents-in-law, her mother, husband Raj Kundra and kids Samisha and Viaan tested positive for the virus. However, the actress herself tested negative.

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a note which read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative.”

“All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe, ad whether COVID positive or not...STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has been actively spreading awareness about COVID through her social media handles.

