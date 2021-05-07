Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.05.2021 | 2:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Shilpa Shetty’s family members including husband Raj Kundra and kids test COVID-19 positive; actress tests negative

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty on Friday took to her social media handle to reveal that the last 10 days have been difficult for her family members. She revealed that her parents-in-law, her mother, husband Raj Kundra and kids Samisha and Viaan tested positive for the virus. However, the actress herself tested negative.

Shilpa Shetty's family members including husband Raj Kundra and kids test COVID-19 positive; actress tests negative

Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and shared a note which read, “The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative.”

“All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help and response. Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe, ad whether COVID positive or not...STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY,” she added.


Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty has been actively spreading awareness about COVID through her social media handles.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty pens a note on the current COVID situation; says ‘Together, we will overcome this’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Irrfan Khan was never considered for Daud,"…

Randeep Hooda teams up with Khalsa Aid to…

Here’s how Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda…

BAFTA 2021: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Sean…

BREAKING: “If this lockdown continues, then…

SCOOP: Despite Maharashtra lockdown, Salman…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification