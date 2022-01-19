Actress Poonam Pandey has been in the news for the last couple of months for her involvement in the alleged pornography case. Poonam's name popped up in the case after the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

The actress has now been granted protection from arrest in the case. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued protection to actresses from arrest in the alleged porn films racket case. The model-turned-actor is a co-accused in the case along with Sherlyn Chopra.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.V. Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey challenging a Bombay High Court order, which junked her anticipatory bail plea. The court in its order said, "Issue notice. In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner”.

In November last year, the Bombay High Court rejected Poonam's anticipatory bail plea. Challenging the Bombay High Court decision, she moved to the Supreme Court. According to the reports, the actress in her plea had said that she was not an owner or a partner in any of the platforms.

