comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.01.2022 | 1:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Supreme Court grants pre-arrest bail to Poonam Pandey in the alleged pornography case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Poonam Pandey has been in the news for the last couple of months for her involvement in the alleged pornography case. Poonam's name popped up in the case after the arrest of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

The actress has now been granted protection from arrest in the case. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued protection to actresses from arrest in the alleged porn films racket case. The model-turned-actor is a co-accused in the case along with Sherlyn Chopra.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B.V. Nagarathna issued notice to the Maharashtra government on an appeal filed by Pandey challenging a Bombay High Court order, which junked her anticipatory bail plea. The court in its order said, "Issue notice. In the meanwhile, no coercive action shall be taken against the petitioner”.

In November last year, the Bombay High Court rejected Poonam's anticipatory bail plea. Challenging the Bombay High Court decision, she moved to the Supreme Court. According to the reports, the actress in her plea had said that she was not an owner or a partner in any of the platforms.

ALSO READ:Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra’s connection in Raj Kundra pornographic case revealed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pratik Gandhi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Fatima Sana…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bhardwaj announces…

Julia Roberts and George Clooney starrer…

Grammys 2022 rescheduled for April 3; first…

SHINHWA's Andy announces his marriage in a…

Daniel Radcliffe to star as five-time Grammy…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification