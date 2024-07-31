Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh has stepped into the high-octane world of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Cast alongside Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film, Alpha, Wagh is undergoing a rigorous physical transformation under the expert guidance of fitness trainer Robin Behl.

Sharvari Wagh transforms for YRF’s Alpha by undergoing rigorous boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mobility drills

The brief for Wagh's character was clear: strong, sexy, and capable. However, Behl was quick to dispel the myth that strength equates to masculinity. “Sharvari was already in great shape, but for Alpha, we needed to take her fitness to the next level,” he explained it to Mid-day in an interview. “The challenge was to build strength without compromising her femininity or the fluidity of her movements.”

The training regimen was a meticulous blend of strength, endurance, and agility. "We focused on building a strong core, powerful legs, and upper body strength," said Behl. "But it wasn't just about lifting weights. We incorporated a lot of bodyweight exercises, handstands, and mobility drills to ensure her movements were graceful and dynamic." To add an edge to her physique and movement, boxing was introduced into the routine.

Behl also aimed to instil in Wagh the mindset of an athlete. To achieve this, he introduced her to the world of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under the tutelage of Carl Varel, Asia's number-six expert in the sport. “I wanted Sharvari to experience the grappling, clinching, and take-downs firsthand,” Behl explained. “This would help her understand how athletes move and react, which is crucial for action sequences.”

The training was gruelling, but Wagh's determination was unwavering. “She was a relentless student,” Behl said admiringly. “I often found myself struggling to keep up with her energy levels. She was always eager to push her limits and try new things.”

The results of this intensive training are evident in Wagh's physique. She has shed nine-percent body fat in just five months while gaining muscle mass and definition.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who last helmed The Railway Men. Meanwhile, Wagh is also gearing up for the release of her other film, Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film is slated for a clash with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2 on August 15.

