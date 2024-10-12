Sharvari has taken time off from her busy schedule of shooting projects to fly to Delhi for the Lakme Fashion Week on the day of Dussehra.

Sharvari has had quite the year in 2024 after receiving after the stupendous success of Munjya. The actress also received appreciation for her power-packed role as the titular character in Vedaa as well as for her brief but impactful performance in Maharaj. With the actress also having several big entertainers up in the pipeline, the new star is now keen on making a grand ramp debut.

Sharvari set to make her debut as a showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week

Recent buzz is that Sharvari is all set to sashay down the ramp for one of India’s much respected fashion designers Pankaj and Nidhi on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. On October 12, Saturday, the actress is expected to turn showstopper for the popular designers and she couldn’t be more excited as she expressed, “I‘m truly thrilled to be walking as the showstopper for India’s favourite couture designers Pankaj & Nidhi. To debut on the runway of one of the biggest fashion shows of India for these two iconic names is a dream come true moment for me. Celebrated for their fresh & crisp sensibility, this powerhouse couple pushes the envelope when it comes to style and elegance. So, I’m just beyond excited to do justice to their showstopper outfit and their label. I hope people wish me luck and cheer me on as I debut on the runway!”

Speaking of her film slate, Sharvari is currently prepping to play an action-packed role in the hugely anticipated YRF spy universe film Alpha directed by acclaimed young director Shiv Rawail, who directed the global hit streaming series The Railway Men, also produced by YRF. The film will introduce not only her but also female superstar Alia Bhatt to the franchise as dangerous spies along with Pathaan, Tiger, and Kabir of War.

