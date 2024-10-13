comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.10.2024 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

en Bollywood News Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

The filmmaker issued a statement on social media for using a character and dialogue from Stree franchise without prior permission.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The recently released Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, despite its 90s ‘clean’ comedy entertainment, came under the scanner for a completely different reason. The film faced backlash after picking up content from the highly successful horror comedy Stree 2 which also featured Rao along with Shraddha Kapoor. Now, after trolls started heavily targeting the comedy set in the 90s, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa have taken to social media to issue a statement of apology.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

On October 12, Saturday, Raaj Shaandilyaa along with the entire team of producers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video took to the social media platform X to share a note where they have apologized for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2. “I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement,” his statement read.

The statement continued, “We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree”. at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday ,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future.” “We further confirm that our film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their “Stree” and “Stree 2” franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in “Stree,” “Stree 2,” or any related characters,” it concluded.


Meanwhile, Maddock Films have expressed their gratitude towards the makers for the apology note along with the assurance that this wouldn’t be repeated. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsania, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz among others in key roles and released in cinemas on October 11.

Also Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Estimate Day 1: Outshines Jigra in opening clash; opens at Rs. 5.50 crores

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection , Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Lawrence Bishnoi's…

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty…

Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Mishra…

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj…

Sharvari set to make her debut as a…

After 6 years of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification