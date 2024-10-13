The recently released Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video, despite its 90s ‘clean’ comedy entertainment, came under the scanner for a completely different reason. The film faced backlash after picking up content from the highly successful horror comedy Stree 2 which also featured Rao along with Shraddha Kapoor. Now, after trolls started heavily targeting the comedy set in the 90s, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa have taken to social media to issue a statement of apology.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video director Raaj Shaandilyaa apologizes for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2 after being heavily trolled

On October 12, Saturday, Raaj Shaandilyaa along with the entire team of producers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video took to the social media platform X to share a note where they have apologized for ‘unauthorized’ use of content from Stree 2. “I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized use of character and dialogue from Maddock Films’ franchise “Stree” in our film. We deeply regret any harm caused to Maddock Films and their franchise as a result of this infringement,” his statement read.

The statement continued, “We are taking immediate steps to rectify the issue and are in the process of removing all infringing content from our film wherein we have used character and dialogue from Maddock Films “Stree”. at the earliest. It will be our endeavour to complete this process by Tuesday ,15th October 2024, to the full satisfaction of Maddock Films. We also commit to ensuring that no such unauthorized usage will occur in the future.” “We further confirm that our film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” is in no way associated with Maddock Films, their “Stree” and “Stree 2” franchises, or any of the characters therein. Additionally, we make no claim to any intellectual property rights in “Stree,” “Stree 2,” or any related characters,” it concluded.

I Raaj Shaandilyaa the director of the film “Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video” on behalf of myself and on behalf of

Super Cassettes Ind. Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Motion Pictures and Wakaoo Films, the producers of the film, extend our sincere and unconditional apology for the unauthorized… — Raaj HINDU Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) October 12, 2024



Meanwhile, Maddock Films have expressed their gratitude towards the makers for the apology note along with the assurance that this wouldn’t be repeated. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Vala Video also stars Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsania, Archana Puran Singh, Vijay Raaz among others in key roles and released in cinemas on October 11.

Also Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Estimate Day 1: Outshines Jigra in opening clash; opens at Rs. 5.50 crores

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.