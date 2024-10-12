The actor-filmmaker also shared a unique motion poster along with this announcement on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

The re-release of Sohum Shah's Tumbbad has left everyone astonished with its phenomenal success at the box office. The film received appreciation for seamlessly bringing together a thrilling mix of folklore and intrigue along with cutting-edge storyline and it was known for being a grand visual spectacle. Remarkably, on its 6th anniversary, the makers have made an exciting announcement of their next project, titled CRAZXY, starring Sohum Shah.

Taking to social media, the makers of Tumbbad including Sohum Shah, shared the new motion poster of their upcoming film, CRAZXY on the occasion of Dussehra, on October 12. Directed and written by Girish Kohli, featuring Sohum Shah as the protagonist, the makers unveiled an impressive and intriguing poster which once promises to be another visual spectacle. The makers, we hear, have moved to the other end of the spectrum and were keen on presenting a film whose poster is thrilling, edgy, new age and something incredibly innovative.

They captioned it, saying, "Doston, aaj Tumbbad ko release hue 6 saal ho gaye hai… aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi ho gayi aur humaara Tumbbad ka circle complete hua :) And after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, CRAZXY. In cinemas 7 March, 2025. GET READY FOR A CRAZXY RIDE!"

The unique poster featuring a face built like a road map has definitely piqued the interest of many and we can't wait to see what Sohum Shah brings to the big screen with Crazxy. However the makers, as of now have kept other details about the film under wraps. Tumbbad has made a significant impact with its collections. In fact, the re-released version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original release.

