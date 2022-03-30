Emmy Award-winning actress Sharon Stone is reportedly in final talks to play the antagonist role of Victoria Kord in Warner Bros’ upcoming Blue Beetle, DC Films’ first superhero movie starring a Latino character as lead.

Sharon Stone in advance talks to play villain Victoria Kord in DC’s Blue Beetle

According to Deadline, the Oscar nominated actress joins a growing cast in the Angel Manuel Soto directed DC comic film. As per report, her character is newly created for the film and believed to be the wife of Ted Kord. Kord is the second Blue Beetle in DC lore. George Lopez, Adrianna Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, and Elpidia Carrillo also star.

Additionally, The Wrap reports that Raoul Max Trujillo will play Carapax the Indestructible Man.

The project was initially an HBO Max original before Warner Bros., and DC Films decided to retool it into a theatrical release and is set to bow August 18, 2023. Cobra Kai breakout star Xolo Maridueña is set to play the titular role and lead as Jaime Reyes in the film helmed by Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto. The screenplay is from Mexican writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, who wrote Universal’s Scarface remake and Sony’s Miss Bala. John Rickard is attached as the producer.

While Blue Beetle was launched originally by Charleston Comics in November 1966, DC acquired the Charleston heroes in the mid 1980s. In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, but the film focuses on Jaime Reyes, a teenager whose life changes forever after discovering an alien scarab that turns him into the iconic DC hero.

Also Read: Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco’s mother in The Flight Attendant Season 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.