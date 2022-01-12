Academy Award-nominee actress Sharon Stone has joined HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant Season 2. Stone will be seen playing the role of Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden’s mother.

According to Deadline, in The Flight Attendant Season 2, Sharon Stone will be cast as Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.

In the first season of The Flight Attendant, Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered in his hotel bed. She sets about trying to solve his murder — and exonerating herself — but gets entangled in a murderous web of high-tech, high-finance shenanigans. She nearly gets killed in the process many times, but along the way works through her tumultuous childhood, and begins to see the value in making different choices for herself, her friends and her brother (T.R. Knight).

Along with Cuoco and Stone, the cast for The Flight Attendant Season 2 includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, along with returning recurring guest stars Knight and Audrey Grace Marshall, and new recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant was developed by Steve Yockey, who is co-showrunner alongside Natalie Chaidez. The comedy-drama hails from Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

The Flight Attendant premiered on HBO Max on 26 November 2020.

