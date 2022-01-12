comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.01.2022 | 10:33 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco’s mother in The Flight Attendant Season 2

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Academy Award-nominee actress Sharon Stone has joined HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant Season 2. Stone will be seen playing the role of Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie Bowden’s mother.

Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco's mother in The Flight Attendant Season 2

According to Deadline, in The Flight Attendant Season 2, Sharon Stone will be cast as Lisa Bowden, Cassie’s estranged mother who would prefer to stay estranged. After a lifetime of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, she no longer has any patience or goodwill to spare.

In the first season of The Flight Attendant, Cassie, a flight attendant who drinks too much, wakes up after a night of partying with a rich passenger (Michiel Huisman), only to find him murdered in his hotel bed. She sets about trying to solve his murder — and exonerating herself — but gets entangled in a murderous web of high-tech, high-finance shenanigans. She nearly gets killed in the process many times, but along the way works through her tumultuous childhood, and begins to see the value in making different choices for herself, her friends and her brother (T.R. Knight).

Along with Cuoco and Stone, the cast for The Flight Attendant Season 2 includes returning series regulars Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez, as well as new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, along with returning recurring guest stars Knight and Audrey Grace Marshall, and new recurring cast members Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant was developed by Steve Yockey, who is co-showrunner alongside Natalie Chaidez. The comedy-drama hails from Warner Bros. Television, Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions and Berlanti Productions.

The Flight Attendant premiered on HBO Max on 26 November 2020.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jay Park in talks to create Idol group;…

Ayushmann Khurrana buys apartment in Mumbai…

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer…

Police in Madhya Pradesh arrest a man who…

Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs…

Kumar Taurani to develop bio-pic on Marathi…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification