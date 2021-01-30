Sanya Malhotra had a rocking debut with Dangal (2016), which was also the biggest hit of that year. She even got noticed with Badhaai Ho (2018), another huge grosser. However, it’s in 2020 when she really made her presence felt and added to her fan following. She rocked the show with Shakuntala Devi and even her unrecognizable look got praise. In Ludo, she arguably was a part of the best story of the film and her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur was electrifying. Interestingly, both these films were released digitally. While Shakuntala Devi premiered on Amazon Prime, Ludo was streamed on Netflix.

And now, it has come to light that her next film, Pagglait, too has opted for a digital release. A source reveals, “Pagglait was completed somewhere in February 2020, just before the lockdown. It’s a slice-of-life comedy and the makers feel it’s apt for an OTT platform. Hence, they decided to release it on Netflix”. The source also adds that the streaming giant plans to release Pagglait in the next two months. It is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures.

Besides Sanya Malhotra, Pagglait also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana and Sheeba Chaddha. It’s directed by Umesh Bist, whose last film was O Teri (2014). He was also credited as the dialogue and screenplay writer of Hero (2015), the launch vehicle of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty.

Sanya Malhotra has excitedly spoken about Pagglait and has called it a special film. It’s also the first time that she’ll be playing a solo lead in a film. Interestingly, her next film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and produced by Karan Johar, will also be a Netflix release. Apart from these two films, she would also be seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. It is produced by Manish Mundra’s Drishyam Films and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Also Read: Hailing from a North Indian background, Sanya Malhotra is taking up the challenge of playing a South Indian girl for her upcoming film

More Pages: Pagglait Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.