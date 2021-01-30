Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 30.01.2021 | 11:27 AM IST

Revealed: Here’s why the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot is delayed

BySubhash K. Jha

If Kartik Aaryan has extra time on hand it is because Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been put on hold indefinitely. No, that’s not the director Anees playing it safe on behalf of his entire team. It’s one of the film’s leading ladies Tabu who has refused to shoot until the pandemic is over.

A source very close to the project told me, “A major schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur was shut down in March 2020, and the unit had to disperse hastily amidst the pandemic scare. After the lockdown ended, director Anees Bazmee informed the cast and crew that the shooting would resume. But Tabu, who plays a major part in the film, refused to return, arguing that she was not feeling secure or safe shooting while the pandemic prevailed. The producers were left with no choice but to postpone shooting indefinitely.”

It’s good to see that Tabu’s wishes are respected. And that she has not been replaced by another actress. Just goes to prove, Tabu is irreplaceable.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan on the look out for a quick 30-day film as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 & Dostana shoot delayed!

