The industry was in a shock when the producers of Jersey announced that their sport drama will no longer release on December 31 following the announcement by Delhi Government to shut down the cinema halls in the National Capital. We exclusively bring an insight of all the conversations that happened over the last 2 days in the meetings of team Jersey.

"After the rising Covid cases, the team of Jersey had got a prior intimation that Delhi cinema halls might be shut soon. Hence, they had multiple meetings on the future course of action for the film, since their entire marketing campaign had rolled out and there was not much left to even promote. They had discussion with their digital partner, Netflix, who agreed to pay a premium price for a direct to digital premiere on December 31. The offer was lucrative and the producers were of course inclined to that," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

That's not all. The source added, "They were almost sure to give the film to Netflix for a premiere since these are uncertain times and Covid will delay the film by at least 1 to 2 months, adding on to the cost and also reducing the hype around the film. They felt, instead of a hike in budget, it's better to let the viewers experience Jersey on OTT. That's when the hero, Shahid Kapoor stepped in. The actor was clear that Jersey deserves a theatrical release. When the makers pointed out the costs, the actor was gracious enough to reduce his remuneration to safeguard the film for theatrical medium."

So what next? "Shahid charged Rs. 31 crore for Jersey and without any hesitation, he told the producer that he will reduce his acting fees to the extent of the additional cost that will pile up on the film due to the delay. If the budget escalates by Rs. 5 crore, he will reduce Rs. 5 crore from his fees. If the budget is escalated by Rs. 10 crore, he will let go off Rs. 10 crore from his fees. For him, Jersey is special and he is confident that the audience will fall in love with the world that they have created. The producers were convinced and that's how they decided on delaying the release rather than opting for a direct to digital premiere."

