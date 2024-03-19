comscore
Shahid Kapoor to lead mythological drama Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shahid Kapoor is stepping into the realm of mythology for his next project! The actor, last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has been officially announced to star in Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues. This marks Shahid’s first foray into portraying a mythological character in the film is slated for release on Amazon Prime Video.

Shahid Kapoor to lead mythological drama Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues

Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues is a mythological drama that reimagines the legend of Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior from the epic Mahabharata. The film is set in the present day, amidst a backdrop of rapid technological advancements. Here, Ashwatthama confronts the complexities of a modern world, facing formidable enemies in a high-octane action narrative.

While sharing the announcement on the social media handle, the team of the streaming giant wrote, “Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior cursed by his past, must embrace his destined role as a hero, unleashing his true power to defeat the dark forces and restore harmony to the world on the brink of chaos.”

As the story unfolds, the film dives deep into the psyche of this immortal being. We see how Ashwatthama grapples with the weight of witnessing millennia of human history and how he perceives the world around him.

This announcement comes after filmmaker Aditya Dhar's proposed Ashwatthama project, starring Vicky Kaushal, was shelved due to budgetary constraints.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video event: Karan Johar jokes about his infamous party video at the launch of Rana Daggubati’s show, The Rana Connection

More Pages: Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues Box Office Collection

