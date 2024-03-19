From Don 3, Singham Again, Baaghi 4 to Housefull 5, Stree 2 and others to stream on Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release

Gear up for a content bonanza! Amazon Prime Video's star-studded event on March 19 unveiled a treasure trove of upcoming original movies and series. For Hindi film enthusiasts, the event was a windfall, brimming with announcements of captivating new releases. Prime Video also revealed a lineup of major Bollywood titles that will be available for streaming after their theatrical run. Scroll down to take a look at the list:

Singham Again

From Rohit Shetty’s cop universe - Singham Again will be available on the OTT platform post-theatrical release.

Production house: Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films, Jio Studios, Reliance Entertainment, Cinergy

Producer(s): Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Stree 2

In this sequel to the blockbuster film Stree, we revisit the small town of Chanderi years after the events of 'Stree', and we find that the town is being preyed on by a new threat. It falls to our ragtag group of friends, Vicky and company, to save the town once again.

Production Companies: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. and Jio Studios

Producers: Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khuranna

Writer: Niren Bhatt

Shoojit Sircar’s Next

Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of ‘The American Dream’, it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life’s surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. This heartwarming tale is a ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday, ordinary chaos.

Production Companies: Rising Sun Films Pvt. Ltd and Kino Works LLP

Producers: Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar

Director: Shoojit Sircar

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani

Housefull 5

The Housefull series is one of the most loved Indian comedy film franchises created by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. Each instalment features an ensemble cast of talented actors who bring their comic skills to the forefront. A movie franchise is bringing the 5th installment for the first time in India.

Introducing Housefull 5, with 5 times the laughter, 5 times the madness, and 5 times more confusion! Fans appreciate the franchise for its light-hearted entertainment and ability to deliver laughs. The franchise's success has solidified its place in Indian cinema as a beloved comedy series.

Production Company: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer: Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Cast: Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh

Story By: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writers: Tarun Mansukhani and Farhad Samji

Yodha

After failing at an important mission - years later, the system is shocked to find Arun on board in very mysterious circumstances on a hijacked flight. All evidence points towards Arun being on a mission for revenge against the system that snatched everything away from him. Is Arun a traitor, or is he the patriot that his father wished to be? It all unfolds in a high-octane action-packed thriller - 15,000 feet in the sky.

Production Companies: Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment

Producers: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan

Directors: Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna, and Disha Patani

Writer: Sagar Ambre

Bad Newz

A rib-tickling comedy.

Production Company: Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective

Producer: Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Anand Tiwari

Director: Anand Tiwari

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk

Writers: Tarun Dudeja and Ishita Moitra

Yudhra

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Ravi Udyawar

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Gajraj Rao, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla

Writers: Farhan Akhtar and Shridhar Raghavan

Don 3

Production Company: Excel Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani

Writers: Farhan Akhtar and Pushkar-Gayatri

Ikkis

A biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War. Ikkis will be available post-theatrical release.

Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.

Producer(s): Dinesh Vijan

Director: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat

Chandu Champion

An unbelievable tale of a man whose unwavering zeal and never give up attitude led to India winning it’s first individual Olympic gold. This is the story of Chandu Champion! It will be available post-theatrical release.

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Kabir Khan Films

Producer(s): Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer(s): Kabir Khan, Sumit Arora

Cast: Kartik Aaryan

Baaghi 4

The fourth instalment of the ‘Baaghi’ franchise is set to captivate audiences once again. It will be available post-theatrical release.

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer(s): Sajid Nadiadwala

Story: Sajid Nadiadwala

Cast: Tiger Shroff

Sanki

Prepare for an exhilarating journey filled with electrifying action and heart-pounding romance, as a thrilling roller coaster ride awaits you! It will be available post-theatrical release.

Production house: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Producer(s): Sajid Nadiadwala

Director: Adnan A Shaikh, Yasir Jah

Story: Sajid Nadiadwala

Writer(s): Rajat Aroraa

Cast: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde

